Schuyler Cross Country Athletes Qualify for State Meet

Schuyler cross country athletes Boo Hernandez and Miriam Deanda have qualified for the state meet after their impressive performances at the district meets on October 11. Hernandez, a freshman, finished ninth in the competitive Class B-3 district, which included one of the state title contenders, Lexington. Meanwhile, Deanda, a sophomore, secured her second ticket to the state meet with a 12th-place finish in the Class B-4 meet.

The district meets took place at the Overton Golf Course in Overton, with Schuyler returning to the course for the second consecutive year. The competition was tough, particularly in the boys’ race, where teams like Lexington and Northwest posed a challenge. However, both Hernandez and Deanda ran exceptional races to secure their spots at the state meet.

Head coach Rick Carter expressed his excitement and satisfaction with the athletes’ performances. He mentioned the importance of running a good race, especially when facing strong competitors. Despite his expectations, Carter acknowledged that making it to the state meet is never a guarantee.

Hernandez recorded a district time of 17 minutes and 59.8 seconds, showcasing his talent and determination. Both athletes’ achievements highlight their dedication to the sport and their ability to compete against top-tier competition.

The state meet will provide an opportunity for Hernandez and Deanda to showcase their skills on the big stage. With their impressive performances at the district level, the Schuyler cross country team has high hopes for their athletes’ success at the state meet.

Sources:

– Schuyler Sun

– Coach Rick Carter