Bomb Threats Target Schools Featured on “Libs of TikTok” Account

In a disturbing escalation, at least eleven schools or school districts that were targeted the social media account “Libs of TikTok” over anti-LGBTQ grooming conspiracies last month received bomb threats just days later. The account, run former real-estate agent Chaya Raichik, presents itself as a vigilante crusader against “wokeness” in schools and culture but has been widely criticized for denigrating LGBTQ people.

“Libs of TikTok” solicits tips from its 2.5 million followers on X (formerly known as Twitter) about issues such as displaying Pride flags in classrooms, having gender queer teachers, or stocking library books that cover gender identity and sexual orientation. It then publicly exposes these schools or school districts.

The account has gained influence as many mainstream Republicans have campaigned against LGBTQ rights in recent years. Raichik has even dined with former President Donald Trump and her posts are routinely engaged with members of Congress and far-right groups, including neo-Nazis.

Following exposure on “Libs of TikTok,” the schools or individuals targeted often face a barrage of online trolls and harassment. Bomb threats have previously targeted hospitals offering gender-affirming care after being featured on the account. However, the bomb threats against schools or school districts represent a worrisome escalation.

Raichik, when questioned, did not accept any responsibility for the threats and instead suggested they were unrelated to her or her followers. VICE News reached out to all 42 organizations mentioned in “Libs of TikTok” posts and found that the majority did not respond or were unaware of any bomb threats. However, the eleven schools or school districts that did receive bomb threats reveal a disturbing pattern.

These included Western Heights ISD in Oklahoma City, Witchcraft Heights Elementary School in Salem, Massachusetts, Anoka-Hennepin School District in Minnesota, Red Oak School near Chicago, Davis Joint ISD in California, Pulaski High School in Wisconsin, Brownsville Elementary in Kitsap, Wisconsin, Cherry Creek School District, and Denver Public Schools.

It is crucial to investigate the origins of these bomb threats and ensure the safety of schools and individuals targeted. The use of social media to coordinate harassment campaigns and threats is a serious concern that needs to be addressed.

Definitions:

