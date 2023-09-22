Tri-State School Apologizes for Insensitive Social Media Post, Community Rallies to Help

A school district in the Tri-State area is issuing an apology after a social media post caused backlash from parents and community members. Donovan Elementary had made a post on Facebook outlining an upcoming ice cream social for third and fourth graders. However, the post received criticism because it stated that students with negative account balances would not be allowed to buy ice cream, even if they brought money. As the post gained attention and negative comments, the school district swiftly responded and took action.

Naiyozcsia King, the owner of Mz. Jade’s Soul Food restaurant in Middletown, noticed the post and felt compelled to help. She reached out to the school and offered to pay off the outstanding balances on all student accounts. Her offer was accepted, and she donated $411 to bring every student’s account up to date. King shared that she had personally experienced financial difficulties with school balances in the past and wanted to make a positive change for these students.

The school district released a statement acknowledging the poor wording of the original post. They recognized that it lacked empathy and sensitivity towards students with low or negative meal account balances. The district emphasized their commitment to providing school lunches without barriers and eliminating the stigma associated with meal assistance programs. They clarified that students are allowed to charge lunch and that good nutrition is essential to learning. In an effort to rectify the situation, every student at Donovan Elementary received an ice cream or treat at lunch.

The incident sparked a wave of support and generosity from the community. Many individuals and organizations, including Warrior families, community members from Lebanon, and strangers, stepped forward to offer donations and help pay off student meal balances. The school district has partnered with Neighborhood Bridges to accept these donations. The Lunch account at Donovan Elementary has already received over $4,000 in contributions. This support ensures that the students will be able to enjoy ice cream and other treats throughout the rest of the school year.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of clear and empathetic communication on social media platforms. The school district, along with the community, acknowledges the mistake and is committed to learning from it to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for all students.

