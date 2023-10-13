Suburban Schools Take Precautions Amidst Worldwide Jihad Threat

As Friday the 13th approaches, suburban schools are feeling on edge due to the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas. Social media has been buzzing with threats and rumors, including one allegedly made Hamas calling for a worldwide jihad. While the FBI and local law enforcement have yet to confirm this specific threat, it has prompted some school districts to increase their police presence.

The FBI issued a public service announcement on Tuesday, stating that there is currently no specific intelligence regarding additional attack planning against the United States stemming from the Hamas attacks in Israel. However, they emphasized that foreign terrorist organizations and their supporters still pose a threat to the United States.

In response to the potential threat, Westchester County Police announced that they will be increasing patrols around schools and Jewish houses of worship. Several superintendents in the area, such as those in Mount Pleasant, Pleasantville, Scarsdale, Edgemont, Irvington, and White Plains, have reached out to their respective school communities to discuss security plans.

School districts are collaborating with law enforcement and security consultants to continuously monitor for potential threats and improve security measures. Increased police presence may be noticeable, but it is part of their overall commitment to safety and security, and does not indicate an immediate threat.

Schools are also advising families to be cautious when it comes to social media. In light of the misinformation and inappropriate messaging being shared during times of conflict, it is recommended to speak with children about avoiding content that highlights violence overseas. Some districts even suggest deleting certain apps from children’s phones, especially if they are in middle or elementary school.

While there are no credible threats to specific areas, districts are implementing these precautions as an abundance of caution. It is crucial for communities to remain vigilant, rely on reliable intelligence, follow best practices, and use common sense during times of tension.

