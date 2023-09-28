Tragic Death of Schoolgirl Linked to Dangerous Social Media Challenge

A 14-year-old schoolgirl from Ireland, Sarah Mescall, tragically lost her life after participating in a dangerous social media challenge called ‘chroming’. Reported to have taken place on September 22, the incident involved Sarah spraying aerosol, causing her to collapse and subsequent hospitalization. Despite medical efforts, Sarah passed away on September 25. The local community, including her school and a nearby GAA club, expressed their shock and sadness at the loss of the young girl.

Although reports suggest that the challenge originated on TikTok, a popular video-sharing app, a TikTok spokesperson stated that the challenge is not a trend on their platform, and they prohibit such content. The spokesperson expressed their condolences to Sarah’s family and reiterated their commitment to protect and support their community working with expert partners and providing safety resources.

Tragically, Sarah is not the first victim of this dangerous trend. Earlier this year, Esra Haynes, a teenager from Australia, also suffered irreversible brain damage and a cardiac arrest after participating in the ‘chroming’ challenge during a sleepover.

The Irish Gardai are investigating the incident, notifying the coroner of Sarah’s death and focusing on preparing an investigation file. The ‘chroming’ trend involves inhaling aerosols, a highly dangerous activity that can have severe health consequences.

The devastating impact of this incident serves as a reminder of the dangers associated with viral social media challenges. It is crucial for parents, educators, and online platforms to remain vigilant in educating young people about the potential risks and in implementing safety measures to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

