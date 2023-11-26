A Rising Star: Leighton Need’s Clothing Brand Makes Waves Among Celebrities

A young entrepreneur from West Derby, Liverpool, is making waves in the fashion industry with his own clothing brand. Leighton Need, a 12-year-old schoolboy, started ‘Mountain Eclipse’ after receiving a small investment from his grandad. In just over a month, his brand has already generated over £1000 in revenue and garnered nearly 3000 followers on Instagram.

Leighton’s success has caught the attention of celebrities, including Wayne Lineker and comedian Adam Rowe, who have referenced his brand online. Moreover, he has also agreed to sponsor his Saturday league football team’s kits, solidifying his growing presence within both the fashion and sports communities.

Leighton’s passion for design and creativity led him to pursue this entrepreneurial venture. Encouraged his father, Craig Need, Leighton approached his grandad for a £100 investment, which he used to purchase caps and collaborate with an embroidery shop to create his distinct logo. His initial stock of 12 hats sold out within a day to his friends and acquaintances, prompting him to reinvest the earnings into expanding his range to include hoodies and t-shirts. With hard work and determination, his brand has experienced significant growth in just five weeks.

Speaking about his success, Leighton expressed his excitement at seeing his merchandise being worn his peers and the support he has received from influential figures. He aims to continue expanding his brand and hopes to become his own boss in the future.

To explore the latest collections from Mountain Eclipse, follow them on Instagram at @mountain_eclipse_clothing.

