Willoughby Hills Police Department Implements Automated Traffic Photo Enforcement to Improve School Zone Safety

Willoughby Hills Police Department is taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of school zones implementing automated traffic photo enforcement systems. The decision came after conducting studies that revealed a significant number of speed violations within these areas.

Chief Matthew Naegele emphasized that school zone safety and enforcement are top priorities for the department. The introduction of stationary automated traffic photo enforcement systems along Som Center and Chardon Road aims to catch speeders in the act. Although a grace period of approximately 30 days began on December 4, citations will be issued after this period.

During the school day, the photo enforcement systems will be operational before and after school hours, typically between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. These time frames are considered critical in slowing down speeders and enhancing school zone safety.

Naegele highlighted the importance of preventive measures, stating that enforcing these areas is crucial, even if no child has been involved in an accident. He also mentioned that there is a speed citation buffer of 11 miles per hour or more beyond the speed limit before ticketing is imposed. This provides a reasonable threshold to ensure that only significant speeding violations are penalized.

The Willoughby-Eastlake School District did not respond to a request for comment regarding the initiative. However, it is expected that the implementation of these automated traffic photo enforcement systems will greatly contribute to creating safer school zones within the district.

In addition to school zones, the Willoughby Hills Police Department will also deploy handheld photo enforcement devices on I-90, a location known for its high number of speed-related crashes. By utilizing these devices, the department aims to address the issue of reckless drivers and enhance traffic enforcement without straining their limited resources.

The introduction of automated traffic photo enforcement systems is a proactive step taken the Willoughby Hills Police Department to ensure the safety of school zones and address the increasing number of speed violations. By leveraging technology, the department hopes to reduce incidents of speeding and create a safer environment for students and pedestrians.