Juvenile Arrested After Threat to Lakeland Union High School, No Actual Firearms Found

A recent incident involving a juvenile boy and a threat made towards Lakeland Union High School has led to the cancellation of school and subsequent arrest. According to Woodruff Police Department, the boy posted a picture of a handgun on Snapchat along with the caption “don’t come to school tomorrow.” This alarming message prompted authorities to take immediate action, leading to the arrest of the juvenile.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the picture posted the boy was not an actual firearm but rather a look-alike bb gun or airsoft gun. The Woodruff Police Department searched the boy’s residence and confiscated several of these items, including the weapon from the post. However, no actual firearms were found at the location.

During the course of their conversation with law enforcement, the juvenile admitted to making the post but claimed that it was meant as a joke and was not intended to be taken seriously. The teen also emphasized that they had no intention of causing harm to anyone.

Despite the absence of actual firearms and the boy’s assertion that the post was not meant to be a genuine threat, the Woodruff Police Department charged the juvenile with one felony count of making terroristic threats. The charge has been forwarded to the juvenile intake for review.

This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the serious consequences that can accompany online threats, regardless of the intent behind them. It is essential for individuals, especially young people, to understand the impact of their actions on others and the potential legal ramifications they may face.

If you have any information related to this case or any concerns regarding threats made towards schools, it is vital to report them to the appropriate law enforcement agency immediately. Your vigilance can help prevent potential tragedies and ensure the safety of students and staff.

