Netflix Acquires School Spirits from Paramount+: A Strategic Move to Generate Interest

In what appears to be a surprising twist amidst the ongoing streaming wars, Netflix has acquired the licenses to the popular teen drama School Spirits from Paramount+. While the show’s first season will continue to reside on Paramount+, it will also be available for streaming on Netflix starting November 30th. However, it is important to note that this announcement only applies to Netflix users in the United States, and it remains unclear whether the series will be available in other regions.

School Spirits features a star-studded cast led Cobra Kai’s Peyton List, who portrays Maddie Nears, a young girl trapped in the afterlife as she investigates her own death. The eight-episode supernatural drama has garnered solid reviews from critics and currently carries an impressive 7.6 rating on IMDb.

So, why would Paramount choose to license School Spirits to Netflix? This move aligns with a trend seen in recent years, where various studios have opted to license their older shows to Netflix in order to capitalize on the platform’s massive user base and generate renewed interest in their content. By making School Spirits available on Netflix, Paramount is likely aiming to drum up excitement for the show’s second season, which was ordered in June 2023 and is set to begin production in 2024.

This is not the first time Paramount has experimented with licensing its content to Netflix. In 2020, the studio licensed the first seasons of Evil and The Unicorn to Netflix, and it has also struck a deal to bring a significant portion of its Nickelodeon library to the streaming giant. Furthermore, in October 2023, Netflix acquired the license to Showtime’s Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, adding another high-profile title to its growing catalog.

As streaming platforms continue to compete for viewership, these licensing agreements serve as strategic maneuvers to attract subscribers and expand the reach of popular series. Whether you choose to watch School Spirits on Paramount+ or catch it on Netflix, one thing is certain – the streaming landscape is ever-evolving, offering viewers more choices than ever before.

