Declining Enrollment in Superior and Maple School Districts

According to a recent report the Wisconsin Policy Forum, public schools in Wisconsin have experienced a significant decline in enrollment, losing over 32,000 students since 2019. This trend is reflected in the Superior and Maple school districts, both of which have seen a decrease in student numbers compared to previous years.

In Superior, the third Friday student count on September 15 revealed a decrease in enrollment compared to 2022. David See, the district’s director of business services, reported that 4,021 students were in school on that day, which is 137 fewer students than the previous year. In fact, enrollment in Superior has been declining for several years, with the third Friday count in 2021 at 4,193 and in 2020 at 4,292.

The declining enrollment trend has significant implications for the budget of the Superior School District. The district’s funding is determined the full-time equivalent pupil number, which is derived from the student count. With per pupil funding accounting for 70% of the district’s revenue, the decrease in student enrollment will have a considerable impact on their budget.

Superior is not the only district experiencing declining enrollment. See stated that this trend is prevalent in 75% of districts. One of the reasons behind the enrollment loss is the overall declining birth rate. With a larger number of students graduating compared to the number of kindergarteners enrolled, the district is losing students each year.

In conclusion, the Superior and Maple school districts are grappling with declining enrollment, mirroring the statewide trend in Wisconsin. The decrease in student numbers has significant implications for the districts’ budgets, as funding is largely based on per pupil allocation. The reasons behind this decline include an overall declining birth rate, leading to fewer kindergarteners and more graduating seniors. It is a challenge that many districts across the state are currently facing.

