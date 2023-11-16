Social Media Claims About Strip Search at Main Street Middle School Disputed School District

In a recent wave of social media posts, allegations have surfaced that a student at Main Street Middle School in Soledad, California, was subjected to a strip search. However, the school district has vehemently denied these claims, stating that no such incident occurred.

According to the initial post, a female student was apprehended school staff on November 7th following reports that she smelled like alcohol. The allegations further suggested that the school staff searched her personal belongings, confiscated her mobile phone, and proceeded to conduct a strip search.

It is important to note that strip searches are illegal in California, and the school district is required to abide this legal framework. The alleged handling of the incident reportedly involved the school’s security guard and a vice principal.

The Soledad Unified School District superintendent, Randy Bangs, responded to the social media posts, stressing that they are erroneous and misguided. Upon realizing the seriousness of these allegations, the district promptly launched an investigation to ensure the truth came to light.

Superintendent Bangs has categorically stated that no strip search took place and asserted that the school staff followed established rules and procedures throughout the incident. While declining to provide further details about the specific events, Bangs emphasized that they are permitted to conduct searches to identify and confiscate prohibited items.

Moreover, Bangs clarified that the school policy allows for the removal of outer garments, such as jackets and hoodies, if required. This policy serves as an additional security measure and is not indicative of a strip search.

If any families have been affected this incident, they are encouraged to reach out to the district emailing [email protected]. The Soledad Unified School District remains committed to upholding the safety and well-being of all its students while adhering to the legal and ethical standards guiding school policies and procedures.

