Washington County School District Considers Banning TikTok on School-Owned Devices

The Washington County School District is contemplating a potential restriction on the use of TikTok on school-owned devices, as some young people continue to post videos on the popular social media platform. The proposed rule is part of a series of revisions and overall regulations set forth in the Washington County School Board Policies/Procedures and Public Progression Plan. In order to gather community feedback, the School Board has announced a public hearing on the matter, which is scheduled to take place on Monday, Jan. 8, at 5 p.m. in Chipley.

It is important to note that the hearing does not indicate that the changes, including the TikTok ban, have been finalized. The School Board will make a final decision after considering public input. The potential TikTok ban would extend to any device connected to the District or school-owned internet, even if the device is privately owned.

In addition to the TikTok ban, the new board policy would address broader concerns regarding internet safety. These regulations would include preventing user access to inappropriate material, filtering or blocking access to material not suitable for students based on their age, and restricting access to social media platforms unless explicitly directed a teacher for educational purposes.

The proposed policy also seeks to ban actions like sending anonymous messages, impersonating others, and engaging in harassing or defamatory behavior through network communications. Furthermore, students would be prohibited from altering their internet browser settings and using personal devices to broadcast WiFi signals.

The potential consequences for students who violate these procedures range from being denied access to computing or technology resources to possible expulsion. The school district emphasizes that there should be no expectation of privacy with regards to the use of the District’s system.

Employees would not be authorized to perform any repairs or maintenance on student-owned technology resources brought to school property or during school-sponsored activities. The responsibility for the safekeeping and proper use of personally owned devices lies with the students themselves.

With the exception of open house and public events directed the principal, filming, photography, and audio recording would be strictly prohibited on school premises. The purpose of this rule is to maintain an appropriate educational environment, safeguard student images and information, and comply with the negotiated agreement with the Washington Education Association.

The District is committed to providing age-appropriate training to students who utilize their internet facilities. Ultimately, the final policy decision regarding the potential TikTok ban and other regulations will be determined the Washington County School Board after considering community input.