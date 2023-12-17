Ottawa School Board Contemplates Sanctions for Trustee

At its meeting on Tuesday night, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board will be considering whether to impose code of conduct sanctions on a trustee who made accusations against a colleague during a public meeting. The board’s integrity commissioner, Suzanne Craig, conducted an investigation into the matter and outlined her findings in a report to be presented at the meeting.

The report reveals that three trustees were subjected to complaints under the board’s code of conduct. While Craig concluded that two of the trustees, Donna Blackburn and Donna Dickson, did not breach the code, she found that trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth had indeed violated it. Kaplan-Myrth ignored a security plan and made a statement to reporters in a glass-enclosed room after the meeting, which undermined the work of the staff who had created a safe location for her.

Furthermore, Kaplan-Myrth’s conduct on social media was deemed to discredit and compromise the integrity of the board and contribute to conflict with her colleagues. She made posts that were critical of the code of conduct and did not make any effort to de-escalate the conflict. However, the report also noted that Kaplan-Myrth has the right to share her opinion and participate on social media, but disparaging the code and the code process is not appropriate criticism.

This investigation is a result of a conflict that began in November 2022 when Kaplan-Myrth, a family physician and rookie trustee, sought support for a temporary mask mandate in schools. When Dickson hesitated to support her motion, Kaplan-Myrth urged her not to side with “white supremacists,” which prompted the code of conduct investigation.

During the public meeting on September 11, tensions arose between trustees, with Kaplan-Myrth objecting to being characterized as a white woman and asserting that she has received antisemitic death threats for standing up for health and safety. Ultimately, the board will decide whether to impose sanctions on Kaplan-Myrth for violating the code of conduct.