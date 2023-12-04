New Scholarship Established in Memory of TRU WolfPack Volleyball Player

KAMLOOPS — In a heartfelt tribute to the late Thompson Rivers University (TRU) WolfPack men’s volleyball player, a scholarship has been created to honor his memory. The Owen McInnis Memorial Men’s Volleyball Athletic Award has been established through a generous $20,000 donation from two anonymous benefactors.

Owen McInnis, a beloved son, brother, fiancé, and teammate, tragically lost his life in a car accident last week. Known for his vibrant personality and ability to brighten the lives of those around him, his absence has left a deep void within the TRU WolfPack community.

To commemorate Owen’s life and his contribution to the team, the TRU WolfPack took to social media to announce the establishment of the scholarship. They expressed their gratitude for the anonymous donors who made the significant financial contribution. This scholarship will now serve as a lasting tribute to Owen’s spirit and passion for the sport.

The Owen McInnis Memorial Men’s Volleyball Athletic Award aims to support talented athletes within the TRU WolfPack men’s volleyball program. Through this scholarship, deserving individuals will receive financial assistance to pursue their athletic goals and contribute to the team’s success.

If you would like to contribute to this meaningful cause and support the future generation of TRU WolfPack volleyball players, donations can be made online. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference in the lives of aspiring athletes who share Owen’s love for the game.

FAQ:

1. Who is the Owen McInnis Memorial Men’s Volleyball Athletic Award named after?

The Owen McInnis Memorial Men’s Volleyball Athletic Award is named after Owen McInnis, a talented men’s volleyball player from Thompson Rivers University (TRU) WolfPack who tragically passed away in a car crash.

2. How was the scholarship funded?

The scholarship was funded through a $20,000 donation from two anonymous donors.

3. Who can benefit from the Owen McInnis Memorial Men’s Volleyball Athletic Award?

The scholarship aims to support talented athletes within the TRU WolfPack men’s volleyball program, providing them with financial assistance to pursue their athletic goals.