Emily Hampshire Faces Backlash for Controversial Halloween Costume

Emily Hampshire, well-known for her role in the hit TV show Schitt’s Creek, recently found herself in hot water after donning a Halloween costume that many have deemed insensitive and distasteful. The actress, along with a friend, chose to dress up as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, recreating the appearances of the once tumultuous couple during their highly publicized legal battle.

The lawsuit between Depp and Heard began after Heard described herself as a “public figure for domestic abuse” in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post, which ultimately led to a defamation case filed Depp against his ex-wife. In a surprising turn of events, Depp emerged victorious, with the court ruling in his favor regarding the allegations of abuse from both sides.

Hampshire has since deleted the post showcasing her Halloween costume, but screenshots obtained BuzzFeed News revealed her dressed as Depp, complete with a tan suit, fake facial hair, and tattoos. Her friend, playing the role of Heard, sported a white blouse and mimicked Heard’s tearful expressions captured during the trial. The duo also used props, including fake fecal matter and a wine bottle, symbolizing the accusations of Depp and Heard regarding defecation and sexual assault.

Facing severe backlash from fans online, Hampshire took to Instagram to issue a heartfelt apology for her lack of judgment. She acknowledged the insensitivity and ignorance of her actions, emphasizing that issues like domestic abuse should never be trivialized or made into a joke. Hampshire expressed deep remorse and vowed to be more mindful in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What were Emily Hampshire’s Halloween costume and her friend’s costume?

A: Emily Hampshire dressed up as Johnny Depp, while her friend portrayed Amber Heard.

Q: What lawsuit did Johnny Depp file against Amber Heard?

A: Johnny Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard after she described herself as a “public figure for domestic abuse” in a 2018 op-ed.

Q: Did Johnny Depp win the lawsuit?

A: Yes, Johnny Depp won the defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

Q: What props did Emily Hampshire and her friend use in their costumes?

A: They used fake fecal matter and a wine bottle, symbolizing the accusations made Depp and Heard against each other.

Sources: [USA Today](usatoday.com), [BuzzFeed News](buzzfeednews.com)