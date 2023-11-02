Emily Hampshire Apologizes for Controversial Halloween Costume Choice

Actress Emily Hampshire, known for her role in the hit TV show Schitt’s Creek, apologized for what she now realizes was a poor decision in choosing her Halloween costume this year. Hampshire, who has since deleted the photo from her Instagram, initially dressed up as Johnny Depp, complete with fake tattoos, a drawn-on mustache, and slicked-back hair. Her friend accompanied her costume as a crying Amber Heard.

While Hampshire intended for her costume to be humorous, she quickly received backlash on social media for her insensitivity. In response to the criticism, Hampshire posted an apology on her Instagram, expressing deep regret for her actions. She acknowledged that domestic abuse is a serious matter and admitted that her choice of costume was thoughtless, ignorant, and offensive.

The controversy surrounding Depp and Heard’s relationship has been highly publicized. In 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post, accusing Depp of domestic abuse. Depp later filed a $50 million lawsuit against Heard, and she countersued for $100 million. The legal battle eventually concluded with a settlement between the former couple.

Hampshire’s apology serves as a reminder of the importance of sensitivity and awareness when it comes to sensitive issues such as domestic abuse. While Halloween is often a time for fun and creativity, it is essential to consider the potential implications and harm that certain costume choices can have on individuals who have experienced trauma.

