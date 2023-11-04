Taking the Next Step in Television Technology: Mini LED TVs

Television technology is constantly evolving, and with the advent of new technologies and standards, choosing the right TV can become a challenge. In this article, we will guide you through the various types of TVs available on the market and explain the differences between the different technologies adopted, so that you can make an informed decision when choosing your next television.

A Brief History: Cathode Ray Tubes and Plasma

The first televisions used cathode ray tubes (CRTs) and represented the prevailing technology for over 65 years, starting with the first TV built in 1934 Telefunken in Germany. Over time, we transitioned from black and white TVs to color TVs and increased their size to a maximum of 40″ – although commercial models rarely exceeded 30″. The aspect ratio of the images was 4:3, and they used a tube that irradiated a phosphor-coated screen to generate the image.

Next came plasma TVs, which ushered in the era of flat-screen TVs and the 16:9 aspect ratio. Plasma TVs had many small pockets of gas that, with the application of electrical energy, would transform and ignite a layer of phosphor, creating the image. The first plasma TVs were produced in the early 1990s and remained on the market for about 10 years before exiting the scene around 2015.

LCD TVs (Liquid Crystal Display) and LED TVs (Light Emitting Diode)

After plasma, the existing liquid crystal display (LCD) technology was adapted for TVs, resulting in thinner and easier-to-wall-mount televisions. LCD TVs are brighter than plasma TVs but require a backlight behind the display to illuminate the crystals. The result is an undoubtedly bright TV but incapable of producing true black colors, in addition to having limited viewing angles.

The next step was to use LEDs instead of the backlight, giving rise to LED TVs. Essentially, LED TVs are still LCD TVs, as only the backlighting changes, but thanks to the use of LEDs, they become even thinner and deliver superior image quality with more vibrant colors and truer blacks, while consuming less energy.

Initially, LEDs were placed at the edges of the panel (edge-lit), but then it was decided to evenly distribute them behind the display (full-array) to allow for local dimming, which means leaving certain areas off to create deeper blacks.

OLED TVs (Organic Light Emitting Diode)

Around 2012, OLED technology began to gain prominence in both smartphones and TVs. OLED is a technology with self-illuminating pixels that resembles the concept seen in plasma TVs, but instead of using gas pockets, organic compounds are employed. When stimulated electrical current, these compounds acquire the desired color.

OLED TVs are much lighter than plasma TVs, and the colors achieved are the most realistic ever seen on a television screen. The contrast and brightness are also unparalleled, with peak brightness reaching up to 1000 nits. However, OLED TVs have a shorter average lifespan, with an average luminance degradation of about 10% after 10,000 hours of use (although more recent models can reach up to 100,000 hours), especially in blue coloration, resulting in an overall color deterioration. Another disadvantage of OLED screens is burn-in, in which a paused image left on the screen for extended periods may cause permanent image retention. Additionally, OLED TVs are generally significantly more expensive than LED TVs.

In 2021, LG, a leader in the production of large-sized OLED displays, announced an improved version called OLED evo. Although a slight upgrade in the emitter configuration, it can reach a brightness of up to 1300 nits.

QLED TVs (Quantum-Dot Light Emitting Diode)

To bridge the gap between LED and OLED TVs, Samsung developed the first panels with quantum dots. These are LEDs capable of producing brighter and more accurate colors than traditional LEDs, approaching OLED quality.

QLED TVs hit the market in 2016 and still require backlighting, but they use blue light instead of white, allowing for a thinner panel. The main advantage is maintaining a significantly lower price compared to OLEDs, while also having a longer lifespan and not suffering from burn-in.

It didn’t take long for other manufacturers to adopt QLED technology as well. In 2019, LG introduced its NanoCell TVs, which divide the screen into 30-40 individually illuminated cells, each lit blue light, further reducing the panel’s thickness. Hisense, on the other hand, brought ULED TVs to the market, which combine QLED technology with a wider color gamut and superior fluidity.

Mini LED TVs

An important breakthrough occurred in 2020 thanks to TCL, which combined QLED technology with significantly smaller LEDs compared to those used up until that point: the first Mini LED TVs arrived. These TVs can have up to 15,000 blue LEDs for backlighting and feature an astonishing 700-800 control zones, elevating LCD display performance to unprecedented levels at a lower price compared to OLEDs.

TCL paved the way, and Samsung quickly followed suit the following year, launching NeoQLED TVs with technology and performance that are quite similar to the Mini LEDs produced the Chinese giant. LG also introduced its QNED Mini LED TVs, which feature up to 30,000 blue LEDs and 2,500 control zones, representing the evolution of NanoCell displays. Additionally, TCL has pushed the boundaries even further with their OD Zero Mini LED TVs, which reduce the gap between the LCD panel and the layer of Mini LEDs, significantly minimizing halo effects and enhancing image quality.

Overall, Mini LED TVs offer a compelling blend of backlighting control, brightness, and contrast, rivaling OLED performance at a more affordable price point. With the continuous advancement of television technology, it’s remarkable to see how far we’ve come in delivering captivating viewing experiences.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the main difference between OLED and LED TVs?

The main difference lies in their pixel illumination method. OLED TVs have self-illuminating pixels that can individually turn on and off, creating true blacks and exceptional contrast. On the other hand, LED TVs use a backlight for illumination, resulting in brighter images but with inferior black levels.

2. Do OLED TVs suffer from burn-in?

Yes, OLED TVs are susceptible to burn-in, especially if static images are left on the screen for extended periods. However, newer models have implemented technologies to mitigate the risk, and typical usage scenarios rarely lead to noticeable burn-in.

3. Are Mini LED TVs better than OLED TVs?

While Mini LED technology offers significant improvements in backlighting control and overall image quality, OLED TVs still hold an advantage in terms of true blacks, contrast ratio, and color accuracy. However, Mini LED TVs provide a more cost-effective alternative with comparable performance.

4. Are LED TVs being phased out other technologies?

As of now, LED TVs remain the dominant technology in the market due to their affordability, energy efficiency, and continuous advancements in image quality. However, technologies like OLED and Mini LED are gaining traction and offering compelling alternatives for consumers seeking higher-end displays.

5. Which brand offers the best Mini LED TVs?

Several brands, including TCL, Samsung, and LG, offer impressive Mini LED TVs with varying features and performance levels. It’s recommended to compare specifications and reviews to determine the best option based on individual preferences and budget.

