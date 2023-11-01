Scarlett Johansson Takes Legal Action Against Unauthorized AI App Featuring Her Name and Likeness

Scarlett Johansson has recently filed a legal case against an artificial intelligence app that used her name and likeness in an online advertisement without consent. The advertisement, which was detected on October 28, featured a 22-second video on X/Twitter, posted the AI image-generating app called Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar. Representatives of the actor clarified that Johansson had no affiliation with the app, and her attorney, Kevin Yorn, handled the situation legally.

The controversial ad began with an old clip of Johansson from the making of Marvel’s “Black Widow.” In the clip, she says, “What’s up guys? It’s Scarlett and I want you to come with me…” The video then swiftly transitions into AI-generated photos that resemble the actor, while a simulated voice, imitating Johansson, promotes the AI app. However, the fine print under the advertisement states, “Images produced Lisa AI. It has nothing to do with this person.”

California, where Scarlett Johansson resides, has strict privacy laws that offer protection against the unauthorized use of an individual’s “name, voice, signature, photograph, or likeness” for advertising and promotional purposes. While some famous personalities have chosen legal action to establish a precedent for such cases, many are resolved through cease and desist demands.

This incident involving Johansson is not an isolated one. Tom Hanks, another renowned actor, faced a similar situation when an AI-generated promotional video for a dental plan featured his AI avatar without permission. Hanks took to social media to clarify that he had no association with the video.

It remains to be seen how the legal proceedings will unfold and whether Johansson’s case against the AI app will set new precedents or impact future instances of unauthorized use of celebrity likeness.