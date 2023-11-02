Scarlett Johansson Takes Legal Action Against AI App for Misusing Her Name and Image

Scarlett Johansson, renowned actress and celebrity, has recently filed a lawsuit against an artificial intelligence (AI) app and its parent company for unlawfully exploiting her name and likeness in their advertisements. Although she is among the first to take such legal action, there is growing concern that more cases like these will emerge in the future.

The AI app in question, Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar, posted a 22-second advertisement on X/Twitter featuring Scarlett Johansson, despite her having no affiliation with the app. Johansson’s representatives confirmed that she was not a spokesperson, and subsequently, her attorney, Kevin Yorn, took legal measures to address the situation. This led to the removal of the ad from the internet, erasing any trace of its existence.

The advertisement initially began with behind-the-scenes footage of Johansson from Marvel’s Black Widow, where she invited the audience to join her for the premiere. However, in the AI-generated version of the ad, a graphic covered her mouth during the “premiere” part, and the screen transitioned into AI-generated photos attempting to mimic the actor’s likeness. A fabricated imitation of Johansson’s voice then assured viewers that they could create their own images and videos using the AI app.

Interestingly, the ad included fine print stating, “Images produced Lisa AI. It has nothing to do with this person.” The Lisa AI apps are developed Convert Software, and some of their applications are still available for download on platforms like Apple and Google Play stores.

Scarlett Johansson’s legal action is rooted in California’s privacy laws, which protect individuals against the unauthorized use of their name, voice, photograph, or likeness for advertising or promotion purposes. This case has the potential to set a precedent as it aims to establish clear boundaries and regulations around the misuse of AI-generated content.

This is not the first instance of celebrities facing the misuse of their name and likeness through AI. Just recently, Tom Hanks spoke out against an AI dental plan advertisement that falsely utilized his image. Similarly, in September, George R.R. Martin, author of Game of Thrones, joined several other writers in suing OpenAI for copyright infringement related to AI-generated content.

Scarlett Johansson’s proactive approach in addressing this issue sheds light on the need for tighter control and regulation over the growing influence of AI. As the use of AI expands, it becomes crucial to protect the rights and identities of individuals in the face of potential misuse.

FAQ

1. What is the AI app Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar?

Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar is an AI-powered image-generating app developed Convert Software. It allows users to create images, texts, and even videos using AI technology.

2. Why did Scarlett Johansson take legal action?

Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar and its parent company for using her name and likeness without permission in their advertisements. She is seeking legal remedies to address this unauthorized use.

3. What are the privacy laws in California that protect against unauthorized use of one’s name and likeness?

California has privacy laws that safeguard individuals from the unauthorized use of their name, voice, signature, photograph, or likeness for advertising or promotion purposes.

4. Are other celebrities facing similar AI misuse issues?

Yes, there have been other instances where celebrities have faced the misuse of their name and likeness through AI-generated content. Tom Hanks recently warned his fans about an AI dental plan advertisement that falsely used his image. Additionally, George R.R. Martin and other writers sued OpenAI for copyright infringement related to AI-generated content.

5. What is the significance of Scarlett Johansson’s legal action?

Scarlett Johansson’s legal action sets an important precedent in addressing the misuse of AI-generated content and protecting the rights of individuals. It highlights the need for stricter regulations and increased control over the growing influence of AI in various industries.