Why Scarlett Johansson Decided to Delete Instagram and Steer Clear of Social Media

Scarlett Johansson, known for her iconic role as Black Widow, is among the few celebrities who have chosen to stay away from the realm of social media. However, this wasn’t always the case. In the past, the 38-year-old actress had an Instagram account but eventually decided to delete the app due to her underlying anxiety.

Johansson openly shared her reasons for avoiding social media during an episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast in April 2023. She mentioned, “I honestly am too fragile of a person to have social media. My ego is too fragile. I can’t deal with it. My brain is too fragile, I’m like a delicate flower. I have enough anxiety.”

One of the factors that led to her decision to delete Instagram was her tendency to become consumed it. She admitted to spending excessive time snooping on a stranger’s profile, gathering information that had no significance to her life. Realizing the waste of time, she decided that it wasn’t healthy for her mental well-being. Johansson said, “I now feel like I should move to California, get this specific dog and change my life in all these ways. I felt so bad, like I was missing out on this random person’s life, I can’t do this. I’m too fragile, I have too much anxiety about other things.”

However, it is worth noting that Johansson still uses social media tools for work-related purposes, specifically to oversee the operations of The Outset, her skincare brand. Despite this, she makes a conscious effort to resist excessive indulgence. She shared that TikTok can be particularly absorbing for her, which is why she avoids using it for personal reasons.

Overall, Johansson’s decision to distance herself from social media reflects her dedication to preserving her mental health and prioritizing a healthy work-life balance.

Sources:

– “Scarlett Johansson opens up about her decision to delete social media” – The Indian Express

– “Scarlett Johansson reveals why she deleted her Instagram account” – Yahoo Entertainment