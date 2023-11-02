AI-Generated Voices and the Issue of Consent

The unauthorized use of Scarlett Johansson’s voice and likeness in an AI-powered ad has sparked a legal battle between the Hollywood actress and the app developer. The ad, promoting a new AI image editor called Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar, featured an AI-generated version of Johansson’s voice. The 22-second ad begins with Johansson speaking behind the scenes of the film Black Widow, but then transitions to an AI-generated voice, which suggests that users can create images and videos using the app.

Johansson’s representatives have emphasized that the actress was never involved with the app and are taking legal action against the developer for using her name and likeness without her consent. The developer, Convert Software, included a small disclaimer at the bottom of the ad stating that the images produced the app have nothing to do with Johansson.

This case highlights a growing concern as AI technology becomes more widely accessible. Musicians, for example, are facing challenges with voice-cloning technology that can mimic their voice and release new songs without their knowledge or consent. Additionally, deepfake technology has raised ethical dilemmas allowing the manipulation of digital content to create seemingly genuine, but completely fabricated content.

AI-generated voices and deepfakes raise important questions about consent and the ownership of one’s likeness. As these technologies advance, it is crucial to establish legal frameworks and guidelines to protect individuals’ rights and prevent unauthorized use of their personal information.

FAQ

What is an AI-generated voice?

An AI-generated voice refers to the use of artificial intelligence to create speech that mimics the voice of a real person.

What is deepfake technology?

Deepfake technology utilizes artificial intelligence to create manipulated videos or images that appear to be authentic but are actually synthesized.

Why is consent important in AI-generated content?

Consent is important in AI-generated content because it ensures that individuals have control over how their likeness and voice are used. Without consent, it opens the door to potential misuse and infringement of personal rights.

What legal issues arise with AI-generated content?

Legal issues with AI-generated content include copyright infringement, defamation, invasion of privacy, and the unauthorized use of someone’s likeness.