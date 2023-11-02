New Developments in AI Misuse: Celebrities Continue to Battle Deepfakes

In a recent incident involving the unauthorized use of a celebrity’s likeness an artificial intelligence (AI) application, actor Scarlett Johansson’s attorney took action to have an online ad featuring an AI-generated version of the actor removed. The advertisement, linked to an AI app called Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar, allegedly used Johansson’s footage from a previous campaign she did in collaboration with Omaze and Marvel Studios. The legal request resulted in the ad no longer being available on its original platform, X.

The rise of AI technology, particularly deepfakes, has ushered in a series of challenges related to the misuse of celebrities’ images. Deepfakes refer to artificially generated media where people’s faces are replaced with those of others. As this technology becomes more sophisticated, actors and other public figures have increasingly expressed concern and frustration over the unauthorized use of their likenesses.

Scarlett Johansson’s attorney, Kevin Yorn, emphasized that legal action would be taken to address the situation appropriately. While other celebrities have encountered similar issues, the use of AI-generated images has become a contentious topic in ongoing negotiations between Hollywood studios and SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, which is currently on strike.

The Lisa AI app, like many others flooding the market, offers users the ability to create artwork using AI, including text suggestions that generate images. Despite the removal of the controversial ad, Lisa AI remains available for download on both Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store. Representatives from Lisa AI have yet to comment on the situation.

As the battle against the misuse of AI-generated imagery continues, it is crucial for celebrities and creators to remain vigilant and seek appropriate legal remedies when their likenesses are misappropriated. The unauthorized use of AI-generated images not only undermines the individual’s control over their own image but also poses significant ethical and legal concerns.

