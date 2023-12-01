Past and Present SNL Stars Gather for American Museum of Natural History Gala

Stars from past and present seasons of Saturday Night Live (SNL) came together on November 30 for the annual Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. The event, which raised over $2.5 million to support the museum’s educational and scientific programs, was chaired SNL producer Lorne Michaels, his wife Alice Michaels, Tina Fey, and her husband Jeff Richmond.

The SNL cast members expressed their excitement about attending the gala. Heidi Gardner, one of the show’s stars, mentioned that it was a great cause to support and that she enjoyed spending time with her castmates outside of work. She likened the experience to the energy of the movie Home Alone, where everything is hectic and fast-paced.

Chloe Troast, a newcomer to SNL, added a humorous touch remarking that it was refreshing to see everyone looking glamorous instead of their usual “gross, crusty, and disgusting” selves during the long hours of filming.

While the gala was primarily a fundraising event, it also showcased the stylish looks of the SNL stars on the red carpet. Seth Meyers, the night’s host, exuded elegance in a classic navy suit and black bowtie. Tina Fey opted for a more daring ensemble, wearing a Vassilis Zoulias dress with a mesh top-half.

Other notable appearances included Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson, who radiated happiness as they walked the carpet together. Ego Nwodim wowed in a pink asymmetrical Maticevski gown, and Heidi Gardner looked sleek in a figure-hugging black Versace dress.

Overall, the American Museum of Natural History Gala provided an opportunity for SNL stars to support a worthy cause while showcasing their fashion choices. It was an evening that combined philanthropy, style, and the camaraderie of the SNL family.

