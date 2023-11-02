Scarlett Johansson Takes Legal Action Against AI App Developer for Unauthorized Use of Likeness

Oscar-nominated actress Scarlett Johansson has recently filed a lawsuit against an AI app developer for featuring her likeness in an advertisement without obtaining permission, according to an article Variety. The advertisement, which lasted for 22 seconds, promoted an AI image editing app called Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar. It reportedly utilized an AI-generated version of Johansson’s voice and image to endorse the app’s capabilities.

The ad commenced with a genuine clip of Johansson from behind-the-scenes of the movie Black Widow, where she greets viewers with the words, “What’s up guys? It’s Scarlett and I want you to come with me…”. Afterward, the ad transitions to AI-generated photos and a cloned version of Johansson’s voice that further promotes the AI app. Although the ad no longer appears on X, multiple Lisa AI apps Convert Software are still available on the App Store and Google Play.

Johansson’s lawyer, Kevin Yorn, stated that she is addressing this matter through legal means. He emphasized that such issues are taken very seriously and that they intend to pursue all available legal remedies. Johansson, renowned for her iconic face and voice in Hollywood, serves as the face of high-end brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton. The fact that her likeness has been misappropriated, if the claims are true, raises concerns about the quality of advertisements on X.

The emergence of this new trend, using AI to exploit celebrity likenesses, presents an array of legal complexities that are still being navigated. In a separate incident, actor Tom Hanks cautioned his followers on social media about fraudulent videos utilizing AI-rendered versions of his likeness to endorse products.

Although the legal implications of such cases still exist within a gray area, certain states, like California, have enacted laws addressing privacy rights. These laws empower individuals to pursue civil lawsuits in cases where their “name, voice, signature, photograph or likeness” is used without authorization in advertising or promotion.

FAQs

1. What AI app was Scarlett Johansson’s likeness used for?

The AI app in question is called Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar. It is an AI image editing app.

2. Are the Lisa AI apps still available?

Yes, according to Variety, various Lisa AI apps developed Convert Software can still be found on the App Store and Google Play.

3. What legal action is Scarlett Johansson taking?

Scarlett Johansson is pursuing legal action against the AI app developer for unauthorized use of her likeness in an advertisement.

4. Are there any laws regarding the unauthorized use of celebrity likenesses?

While the legal status remains uncertain, some states, such as California, have implemented laws that allow individuals to initiate civil lawsuits in cases where their name, voice, signature, photograph, or likeness is used without permission for advertising or promotion.