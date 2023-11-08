The Intricacies of Real vs. Fake AirPods Revealed CT Scans

CT scans have unveiled the stark contrast in quality between genuine Apple AirPods and counterfeit versions. Unlike knock-off designer handbags that barely last a week, counterfeit AirPods fall short as soon as you put them in your ears.

One of the key strategies employed counterfeiters is targeting buyers who have never heard or tried on real AirPods. Additionally, some individuals simply want to sport the AirPods look without any intention of using them for music playback. Leveraging these factors, counterfeiters can sell their subpar replicas at significantly lower prices compared to the authentic ones.

However, counterfeit AirPods pale in comparison not just in terms of price, but also in engineering and components. A company that previously analyzed Apple’s Thunderbolt 4 cable has now utilized a CT scanner to scrutinize both genuine and fake AirPods.

According to Jon Bruner from Lumafield, an expert in the field, real AirPods are a marvel of miniaturization. The internal components are efficiently packed within the curved enclosure using tightly integrated flexible PCBs. In contrast, counterfeit versions largely feature components connected with wires, a stark deviation from modern Apple products.

Upon closer inspection, it becomes evident that the fakes are soldered poorly, lacking the finesse and precision of Apple’s craftsmanship. Additionally, real AirPods boast three MEMS microphones, each serving a specific purpose. The fakes, on the other hand, make do with a rudimentary electret condenser as the sole microphone.

Other shortcomings of counterfeit AirPods include the absence of magnets, inferior-quality plastic, smaller batteries, and significantly reduced weight. To compensate for this weight difference, the fake AirPods often come with additional weights included in their cases.

While CT scans offer a fascinating view of the internal components, in reality, it is the weight and sound quality that serve as the primary indicators of a fake AirPod. Familiarity with genuine AirPods is crucial for buyers to spot the differences. Notably, an unbelievable 80% discount off the retail price should raise suspicions even for those with limited experience.

With insights like these, consumers can make informed decisions and avoid falling victim to counterfeit AirPods. An understanding of the intricate details and the commitment to invest in genuine products ensure a superior listening experience.