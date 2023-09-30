A Full-Time Job: Scanning LEGO Instructions for Insider Points

Summary: LEGO Insiders can now earn points scanning QR codes on instruction booklets, but one Reddit user discovered it takes hours of work to earn a substantial discount. Scanning around 750 manuals, the user earned $35 off a future LEGO purchase, but it took about five hours to accomplish. While some debate if the time spent is worth the flat rate of 20 points per scan, others with hundreds or thousands of booklets to scan find that it becomes a full-time job.

LEGO enthusiasts can now earn points as part of the rebranded LEGO VIP program scanning the QR codes found on the front page of instruction booklets. No matter the size of the set, Insiders can earn a flat rate of 20 points per scan. However, a Reddit user found that earning enough points for a substantial discount requires hours of scanning.

After scanning approximately 750 instruction manuals, the Redditor earned $35 off a future LEGO purchase. This equated to around $7 per hour of work, just below the US minimum wage, when considering the time it took to scan all the booklets. The user also noted that the discount earned does not include tax, unlike the minimum wage.

While some may find the time investment worth it, especially if they have a large collection of booklets to scan, others may question whether the flat rate of 20 points is sufficient compensation for the effort. It essentially becomes a full-time job for those with extensive collections to scan through.

Regardless, for those willing to put in the time and effort, there is now a guide available on how to scan LEGO instructions to help streamline the process. However, it is important to note that not all booklets may have compatible QR codes.

