The Costly Race for Cayuga County Clerk

A recent local election in Cayuga County for the position of county clerk turned out to be one of the most expensive races in recent memory, with the three candidates raising a total of $68,584 and spending $63,414. Brian Scanlan, an independent endorsed the Democratic Party, emerged as the winner after a competitive contest against Conservative candidate Kristine Lytle and Republican Chris Petrus.

Scanlan’s victory can be attributed in part to his diligent campaigning, including knocking on thousands of doors to engage with voters. Moreover, his financial advantage played a significant role, as he raised $34,155 and spent $31,428 during his campaign. In the final days leading up to the election, his campaign expenses amounted to $16,917.

In comparison, Lytle raised $20,214 and spent $20,030, while Petrus reported receipts totaling $14,214 and spent $11,955. Petrus has not yet submitted a post-general financial report, which could increase his overall expenditures.

Interestingly, this election defied the traditional alliance between Republicans and the Conservative Party. Lytle, a longtime employee of the county Department of Motor Vehicles, received the backing of the Conservative Party, while Scanlan secured the endorsement of the Democrats. Scanlan’s victory marks the first time since 2003 that the Democrats have fielded a candidate for county clerk.

With Scanlan set to take office as the new county clerk in January, the transition process has already begun. However, his win was not without controversy, as he was recently ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident. Nevertheless, Scanlan remains focused on preparing for his upcoming role.

This costly race for Cayuga County clerk demonstrates the importance of robust campaigning and financial resources in local elections. It also highlights the changing dynamics of political alliances, as candidates seek endorsements from unexpected sources.