New Climate Summit President Sparks Controversy Over Fossil Fuels

The recently appointed president of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) climate summit, Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, has come under fire for his comments on the phase-out of fossil fuels. In a live event in November, Dr. al-Jaber stated that there was “no science” to support the idea that phasing out fossil fuels would help achieve the UN-agreed benchmark of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

While his comments have been widely criticized, it is important to understand the context in which they were made. Dr. al-Jaber went on to express that a phase-down or phase-out of fossil fuels was “inevitable” and “essential” for addressing climate change, emphasizing the need for a pragmatic and realistic approach.

Climate activists have taken to social media to express their outrage, with many calling for stronger commitments to curbing fossil fuel use at the COP28 summit. However, it is crucial to remember that Dr. al-Jaber also heads Masdar, the UAE’s renewable energy company, highlighting his dedication to finding practical solutions to the energy transition.

As COP28 president, Dr. al-Jaber’s role is significant as the UAE aims to assert itself as a global leader in climate action. The country has demonstrated its commitment providing substantial financial support to the developing world during the summit, including a $100 million contribution to a fund for climate-related loss and damage.

In addition to this, the UAE recently announced the creation of a $30 billion climate-focused investment vehicle called Alterra, which aims to mobilize an additional $250 billion in funding 2030. This initiative indicates the UAE’s determination to drive climate change action on a global scale.

While Dr. al-Jaber’s comments have sparked controversy, they should be viewed in the broader context of the UAE’s efforts to address climate change and transition to a sustainable future. The COP28 summit presents an opportunity for countries to come together and find pragmatic solutions that balance the need for socioeconomic development with the urgent need to mitigate the impacts of fossil fuels on the planet.

