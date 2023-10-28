New Phishing Scam Targets WhatsApp Users in Singapore

A new and sophisticated phishing scam has been discovered in Singapore. Scammers are creating fake WhatsApp websites and QR codes in an attempt to hack into unsuspecting victims’ WhatsApp accounts. The scam has caught the attention of the local police, who have issued a warning to the public.

In this recent wave of incidents, victims have been lured into searching for the official “WhatsApp Web” website using popular internet search engines. Unfortunately, many of them end up clicking on the top search results without verifying the URL. This is where the scammers strike.

The scammers have designed phishing websites that closely resemble the official WhatsApp website. These websites display WhatsApp QR codes that victims are prompted to scan using their mobile phones to log in to the WhatsApp web version. However, once the QR code is scanned, victims are unable to log in smoothly and are presented with multiple errors.

What the victims don’t know is that scanning the fake QR codes, they are granting the scammers access to their WhatsApp accounts. The scammers, now posing as the victims, use the compromised accounts to send messages to their contacts. These messages often ask for personal and banking information or request money to be transferred to a designated bank account.

Interestingly, the real victims of this scam remain oblivious to what is happening. They are unable to see any messages being sent remotely from their accounts. It is only when their contacts notify them about suspicious requests for money or personal information that they become aware of the compromise.

Mary, one of the victims, shared her experience with The Independent Singapore. She received a message from her own WhatsApp account asking her to transfer money to another account. Fortunately, her daughter and employer contacted her before any information was shared. Mary took immediate action logging out of all her linked devices and hasn’t noticed any suspicious activity since.

To protect themselves, the police are urging the public to exercise caution when using WhatsApp Web. It is crucial to ensure that they are accessing the official website and to activate WhatsApp’s two-factor verification function as an additional layer of security. Additionally, it is important never to share WhatsApp verification codes, personal information, bank details, or one-time passwords with anyone online.

