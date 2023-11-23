New Scam Targets WhatsApp Groups: How to Stay Safe

With the increasing popularity of WhatsApp as a secure messaging tool, scammers have found a way to exploit its group settings to gain unauthorized access to accounts. A recent warning from Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud and cybercrime reporting center, emphasizes the need for users to be vigilant and take necessary precautions.

The scam begins when a criminal gains access to another person’s WhatsApp account. They then pose as a friend or a member of a WhatsApp group to establish trust. Initially, they send seemingly harmless messages to start a conversation. The next step is crucial – the victim receives a text message from WhatsApp containing a six-digit code. This code is the criminal’s attempt to log in to WhatsApp using the victim’s mobile number.

Instead of falling for the ploy, it is essential to recognize the scam. Contrary to the criminal’s claim, this code is not sent accidentally. The scammer will try to convince the victim to share the code with them. Once they have acquired the code, they can log in to the victim’s WhatsApp account and change the password, effectively taking control of it.

To protect yourself from such scams, Action Fraud advises WhatsApp users to enable Two-Step Verification. This adds an extra layer of security requiring a passcode in addition to the six-digit code. Additionally, it is crucial to never share the account activation code, regardless of whoever is requesting it.

If you come across suspicious messages or believe you have been targeted, report the spam messages to WhatsApp. Simply press and hold on the message bubble, select ‘Report,’ and follow the instructions provided. Moreover, if you have fallen victim to this or any other fraudulent activity, report it to Action Fraud calling 0300 123 2040.

By staying informed and taking preventive measures, you can protect yourself and your WhatsApp account from falling into the hands of scammers.