Fraudsters Target Chinese Community with Romance and Investment Scam

Saanich police have recently noticed a concerning rise in a scam aimed at members of the Chinese community. The scam, known as “pig butchering,” involves fraudsters approaching victims through dating apps and social media platforms. They build trust with the victims and then pose as successful cryptocurrency investors, gradually convincing them to invest in cryptocurrency.

Once the victims are convinced, they are directed to a fake website or app that appears legitimate. Initially, they experience small gains, which entices them to invest larger sums of money. In some cases, victims have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars. However, once the fraudster has amassed a significant amount, they vanish, leaving the victims devastated and financially ruined.

The term “pig butchering” refers to the fraudsters’ method of gradually fattening up their prey before ultimately deceiving them. This time-consuming process ensures that the victims are thoroughly convinced and more willing to part with their money.

Saanich residents who have fallen victim to this scam or have information related to it are encouraged to report it to the Saanich police at 250-475-4321. Alternatively, they can seek assistance from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre through their online platform at antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/.

FAQ

Q: What is the “pig butchering” scam?

A: The “pig butchering” scam is a fraudulent scheme where fraudsters target individuals through dating apps or social media. They gain the victims’ trust and convince them to invest in cryptocurrency, only to disappear with the funds once a substantial amount has been obtained.

Q: How can I protect myself from romance and investment scams?

A: It is important to be cautious when interacting with individuals online. Always verify the authenticity of investment opportunities, particularly those promising high returns with minimal effort. Avoid sharing personal and financial information online and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

Sources: Saanich police, Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.