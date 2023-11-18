New Article: How Scammers Are Tricking WhatsApp Users with a Film and TV Survey Scam

Scammers are coming up with creative ways to deceive people, and their latest tactic involves posing as film critics from SPH Media on the messaging platform WhatsApp. These scammers pretend to seek ideas about film and television and promise rewards to users who answer their questions. However, it’s important to note that these messages are fake and part of a scam.

The scammers, who go the names Gianna or Livia, claim to be collecting “film and television” data from unsuspecting victims. They offer rewards ranging from $8 to $288 as an incentive for users to answer their questions on WhatsApp. Some recipients of these messages have shared screenshots of their conversations with these scammers, bringing attention to the deceitful scheme.

SPH Media, the actual media company, is aware of these impersonators and has issued a statement urging caution. They have emphasized that they will never ask for sensitive information or request payment through messaging apps like WhatsApp. It is essential for the public to exercise caution and refrain from clicking on URL links or scanning QR codes in unsolicited messages.

This type of scam is often referred to as a “survey” scam, and the police have released warnings about its prevalence. In fact, between January and September this year, a staggering $96.8 million has been lost to such scams, with thousands of victims falling prey to these deceptive tactics.

The scammers initially entice victims offering them commissions for completing simple surveys. Once victims are hooked, the scammers invite them to join another WhatsApp or Telegram group for supposedly more rewarding tasks. These tasks often involve transferring money to the scammers’ provided bank accounts or making advance payments of large sums of money.

It is crucial for users to be cautious and skeptical of any unsolicited messages asking for personal information or involving financial transactions. Stay informed and stay safe to avoid falling victim to these scams.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How can I identify a scam message?

A: Scam messages often come from unknown numbers or impersonate well-known organizations. They may request personal information, ask for financial details, or offer rewards that seem too good to be true. Exercise caution and use common sense when dealing with unsolicited messages.

Q: What should I do if I receive a scam message?

A: If you receive a scam message, do not engage with the sender or provide any personal information. Block the number or contact the appropriate authorities to report the incident.

Q: How can I protect myself from falling victim to scams?

A: To protect yourself from scams, be skeptical of unsolicited messages, verify the identity of the sender, and avoid clicking on suspicious links or providing personal information. Educate yourself about different scam techniques and stay up to date with the latest warnings and advice from law enforcement agencies.