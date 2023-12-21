Beware of Phone Scam: Imposter Poses as Sheriff’s Office Detective

Summary: Authorities are warning the public about a phone scam in which the caller pretends to be a detective from the Sheriff’s Office, demanding immediate payment to avoid arrest.

LANSING, Mich. – Jackson County residents are advised to be cautious of a phone scam targeting unsuspecting individuals in the area. The local Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning after receiving numerous reports of a caller impersonating a detective named Detective Easter.

The imposter informs the recipient that they have missed a court appointment, received a subpoena, or are involved in some other legal matter. They then proceed to pressure the individual into making immediate payments to resolve the situation. However, the Sheriff’s Office emphasizes that they would never contact citizens to demand payment via gift cards or threaten arrest.

In response to these incidents, the Sheriff’s Office has taken to social media to raise awareness about the scam. They encourage anyone who receives a call of this nature to inform the police, block the caller, and contact 911 if they have already fallen victim to this fraudulent activity and have sent money or gift cards.

Phone scams, such as this one, can be incredibly deceptive and convincing. Scammers often employ various tactics to exploit individuals’ fears and vulnerabilities, aiming to extract money or personal information. It is crucial for people to remain vigilant and exercise caution when receiving unsolicited calls, particularly if the caller claims to represent a reputable organization like law enforcement.

Remember, legitimate law enforcement agencies will never ask for payment over the phone or make threats of immediate arrest. If you receive a suspicious call, it is always essential to verify the caller’s identity through separate channels before taking any action. By staying informed and alert, we can protect ourselves from falling victim to scams and help prevent others from doing so as well.