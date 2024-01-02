Facebook Crackdown on Counterfeit Cash Sales

Summary: Facebook has come under scrutiny for allowing the sale of counterfeit polymer banknotes on its platform. Despite claims that some of these notes are genuine, it is suspected that many are pure scams, with buyers risking losing their money with no chance of receiving any notes in return. The issue has raised questions about how counterfeiters are able to operate openly on the world’s largest social media platform, owned Meta. The company has stated that fraudulent activity is not allowed and that they have removed any posts or accounts brought to their attention. Despite efforts to crack down on the circulation of counterfeit money, the Bank of England estimates that less than one in 30,000 banknotes is fake, a significant reduction since the withdrawal of old paper notes in 2020. Polymer notes are harder to copy but not entirely immune to counterfeiting.

In recent months, various Facebook pages have been discovered selling polymer banknotes, accompanied images of piles of cash and suspicious-looking machines resembling printers. These pages bear names such as ‘UK polymer bank notes near me’ and ‘Untraceable Authentic Polymer Quality Notes.’ Some have garnered a substantial following, suggesting a market for these counterfeit notes. However, it is highly likely that many of these pages are fraudulent, with buyers at risk of losing their money without receiving any counterfeit notes in return.

The fact that counterfeit cash is being openly promoted on Facebook, the world’s largest social media platform, is disconcerting. This is not the first time that financial crimes have been perpetrated openly on the platform; previous instances include the sale of fake driving licenses and stolen identities. In response to these concerns, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has stated that fraudulent activity is not allowed on its platforms and that they actively remove any posts or accounts that violate their policies. They encourage users to report such activity to them and to the police.

While the circulation of counterfeit banknotes remains a concern, the introduction of polymer notes has made counterfeiting more difficult. The Bank of England estimates that less than one in 30,000 banknotes is fake, a reduced figure compared to when paper notes were in circulation. However, it is important for individuals who handle cash to familiarize themselves with the security features of each note. The Bank of England provides guidance on how to check the authenticity of banknotes.