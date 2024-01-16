Beware of Fraudulent WhatsApp Messages Offering VIP Entry to Ayodhya Temple

Summary: In the wake of the recent inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, misleading WhatsApp messages have been circulating, claiming to offer free VIP entry to the temple. This article aims to debunk these fake messages and highlight the potential risks associated with them.

While preparations for the Ram Mandir inauguration are underway, cybercriminals have taken advantage of the situation to launch a new campaign through WhatsApp. The initial messages being sent to individuals include an APK file called ‘Ram Janmabhoomi Grihsampark Abhiyan.APK’, falsely promising VIP access to the Ayodhya temple on January 22.

It is essential to note that neither the state government, central government, nor the event organizers or temple trust are involved in this scheme. This is a scam specifically targeting individuals who are eager to visit the temple on the inauguration day.

Downloading these malicious APK files poses a significant risk. The potential harm depends on the malware hidden within the file. For instance, attackers can use such files to spy on targeted devices, secretly recording activities such as typing, browsing, and utilizing the camera and microphone. Additionally, the malware could crash applications, freeze the phone, or even wipe out all data completely.

It is crucial to exercise caution when it comes to messages like these and refrain from downloading any suspicious files. To ensure the security of your device and personal information, only download applications from trusted sources such as official app stores.

Furthermore, it is advisable to stay informed about official announcements regarding the inauguration of the Ram Mandir from reliable news sources or official government websites. Avoid relying solely on forwarded messages on WhatsApp or other social media platforms, as they may contain false information or potentially harmful content.

By remaining vigilant and cautious, we can protect ourselves and others from falling victim to scams and fraudulent activities. Let us prioritize our safety and security while celebrating this historic event.