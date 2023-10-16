The Supreme Court Urged to Direct WhatsApp to Comply with Data Protection Act

A plea has been submitted to the Supreme Court in an ongoing case against WhatsApp’s privacy policy, requesting that the court direct the messaging platform to immediately comply with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA). The application, filed in the Karmanya Singh Sareen versus Union of India and others case, also seeks to give users the option to delete their data stored the platform before the law came into effect.

Furthermore, the application asks the Supreme Court to instruct WhatsApp to cease sharing data with other Meta group entities without obtaining explicit consent from the user. The petitioner alleges that WhatsApp’s privacy policy violates the newly enacted Digital Personal Data Protection Act in terms of data collection, processing, storage, and sharing with affiliated entities.

The petitioner also states that WhatsApp should appoint a data protection officer as required law. The recently enacted data protection law mandates that any entity, including social media platforms and government bodies, can only process personal data with the individual’s consent and for lawful purposes. Users must also receive a notice from platforms regarding the processing of their personal data, including the purpose and avenues for grievance redressal.

In exceptional cases such as natural disasters or national security issues, public or private entities may process personal data without consent.

