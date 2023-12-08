Investigation Initiated into Allegations of Misconduct Colleton County Clerk of Court

Following new allegations of misconduct, the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has requested the South Carolina Attorney General and the State Grand Jury to lead an investigation into the actions of Colleton County Clerk of Court, Rebecca Hill. Previously accused of jury tampering during convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial, Hill is now facing separate ethics allegations concerning possible misuse of her office and public funds. In addition, the investigation may extend to include allegations against Hill’s son, former Colleton County Information Technology Director Jeffrey Colton Hill, who was recently charged with wiretapping.

In response to these developments, 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone has urged the State Grand Jury to take charge of the investigation, citing the potential public corruption in Colleton County. The Solicitor’s Office, in collaboration with the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, has been reviewing the cases for several months through the Public Integrity Unit. However, the State Grand Jury possesses the authority to compel sworn testimony, making it a crucial body in investigating potential public corruption.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, upon receiving Solicitor Stone’s request, has now assumed jurisdiction over the prosecutorial actions related to the case. While it remains uncertain whether the State Grand Jury is actively involved, their involvement is confidential unless they issue an indictment.

Unofficial copies of the ethics complaints, originally filed with the South Carolina Ethics Commission on June 28, have been obtained the Hampton County Guardian. These complaints allege that Hill misused public funds unrelated to the Murdaugh trial and also utilized her position as Clerk of Court to write and promote a book on the case. The ethics complaints were initially reported FITSNews and have since garnered attention from Court TV and other media outlets.

As the investigation unfolds, the impact of these new allegations on the jury tampering investigation led Murdaugh’s defense team remains uncertain. However, the defense has already filed a motion requesting a hearing and potentially a new trial for the murders.

Note: The content has been significantly diverged from the original article while maintaining the core facts of the misconduct allegations and the initiation of an investigation.