New Guidelines for Social Media Language at Public Broadcaster SBS

Public broadcaster SBS has recently implemented new guidelines for its staff regarding the use of specific words on social media. The guidelines, which were sent out to some employees from foreign language programs, advise against using words such as “Hamas”, “ISIS”, “Neo-Nazis”, or any other “declared terrorist organizations” in their Facebook posts related to the Israel-Hamas war. While some might argue that these guidelines are a form of censorship, SBS denies the claim and insists that it is not editorially censoring its staff.

According to a spokesperson for SBS, the guidance is a result of concerns raised Facebook’s parent company, Meta, about the broadcaster’s posts being flagged. Although Meta’s policies do not explicitly prohibit the use of terms like “Hamas” or “ISIS,” SBS aims to prevent the removal or unpublishing of its social media pages. The broadcaster emphasizes its commitment to providing comprehensive coverage of the Middle East conflict across all its language services.

These new guidelines come in the wake of a recent meeting held more than 200 ABC reporters to discuss the national broadcaster’s coverage of the Israel-Hamas war. Journalists from Muslim and Arab backgrounds expressed concerns that the ABC’s coverage appeared to be pro-Israel, potentially harming their relationships with Muslim communities. The meeting also shed light on journalists’ frustrations regarding the ABC’s reluctance to allow the use of certain terms like “invasion,” “occupation,” “genocide,” “apartheid,” and “ethnic cleansing” in relation to Israeli government policy.

While the guidelines imposed SBS might seem controversial, it is important to note that media organizations often have policies and guidelines in place to navigate sensitive topics and language. The challenge lies in finding a balance between freedom of speech and responsible reporting, taking into consideration the broader implications and consequences associated with certain words or phrases.

FAQs

1. Is SBS censoring its staff implementing these language guidelines?

No, SBS denies that the guidelines are a form of censorship. The broadcaster claims that it aims to prevent the removal or unpublishing of its social media pages adhering to these guidelines, based on concerns raised Meta, the parent company of Facebook.

2. Why did ABC journalists express concerns about the broadcaster’s coverage of the Israel-Hamas war?

ABC journalists, particularly those from Muslim and Arab backgrounds, felt that the coverage appeared to be pro-Israel. They were also frustrated the ABC’s refusal to allow the use of certain terms like “invasion,” “occupation,” “genocide,” “apartheid,” and “ethnic cleansing” when referring to Israeli government policies.

3. Are guidelines and policies common in media organizations?

Yes, media organizations often have policies and guidelines in place to navigate sensitive topics and language. These guidelines aim to strike a balance between freedom of speech and responsible reporting, considering the broader implications and consequences associated with certain words or phrases.