SBI PO Prelims Result 2023: Technical Glitch Causes Frustration among Candidates

The State Bank of India (SBI) recently announced the SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 on 21 November. However, candidates faced a major setback when the official website crashed due to a technical glitch, rendering them unable to check their marks. This unfortunate incident has sparked frustration and anger among the candidates, who took to social media to express their discontent.

Numerous tweets flooded the platform, with aspirants voicing their disappointment and calling out SBI for the poor maintenance of their servers. The candidates urged the bank to rectify the issue promptly, as they anxiously awaited their results.

Despite the website malfunction, it is important to note that candidates who have qualified for the prelims exam will still be called to appear for the main examinations. The prelims exam took place on 01, 04, and 06 November, and successful candidates will now prepare themselves for the next stage.

In order to address this issue and alleviate the concerns of the candidates, the State Bank of India needs to swiftly resolve the technical glitch that has plagued its website. It is essential for the bank to prioritize and ensure the smooth functioning of their online platforms to uphold transparency and provide timely results to the candidates.

FAQ:

Q: Why are the candidates frustrated?

A: Candidates are frustrated because the official website of the State Bank of India crashed after the announcement of the SBI PO Prelims Result 2023, preventing them from checking their marks.

Q: What is the next stage for successful candidates?

A: Successful candidates in the prelims exam will be called to appear for the main examinations.

Q: How can candidates check their results?

A: Candidates can check their SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 visiting the official website of SBI (sbi.co.in) and following the provided steps.