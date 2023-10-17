The Former FTX CEO Planned Deal with Telegram for TON Tokens

In the ongoing court case against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, a former top engineer at FTX, Nishad Singh, testified about Bankman-Fried’s plan for a potential deal with Telegram for TON tokens. Singh admitted to his involvement in defrauding customers and participating in money laundering, naming Bankman-Fried and others as co-conspirators.

According to Singh’s testimony, the scheme unfolded in September 2022 when Bankman-Fried was in the Middle East seeking to raise funds. He proposed a deal with Telegram to acquire a large quantity of TON tokens, Telegram’s cryptocurrency. The deal would cost FTX $120 million. The proposal was discussed in a Signal group called “hashtag meetings,” which included key opinion leaders and leadership members.

The plan involved FTX developing a payment-processing service for Telegram, with FTX receiving $100 million worth of TON tokens as payment. Despite concerns raised Singh and other team members about the risks associated with illiquid tokens, Bankman-Fried decided to proceed with the plan, stating that they were moving forward unless there were serious objections.

In October 2022, the Ton Foundation announced a collaboration with Telegram to create the TON Space wallet during the Singapore 2049 event. However, there were no mentions of FTX’s involvement in the deal at this point.

In addition to the proposed deal with Telegram, FTX, under Bankman-Fried’s leadership, made questionable financial decisions. These included a $1 billion investment into Genesis Digital Assets, a Kazakhstan-based mining company, and a $500 million investment into Anthropic, an AI company focusing on AI safety. FTX also invested $200 million into K5 and had dinner with prominent figures like Jeff Bezos, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris’s husband. Singh mentioned that Bankman-Fried was impressed these connections and believed that being associated with such influential individuals would benefit FTX.

The court proceedings also discussed the acquisition of properties, including a Penthouse, and political donations made FTX.

