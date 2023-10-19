FTX Trial Update: Former FTX Executives Testify on Misuse of Customer Funds

Former FTX executives continue to testify in the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. This week, Can Sun, former FTX general counsel, took the stand to provide evidence against Bankman-Fried. Sun discussed the company’s terms of service, documented loans from Alameda to FTX executives, and the reasons behind his resignation.

Nishad Singh, a former FTX executive and head of engineering, had testified earlier in the week. Singh revealed that he, Bankman-Fried, and other executives had spent $8 billion worth of customer funds. The money was used for various purposes, including real estate, venture capital investments, campaign donations, endorsement deals, and even branding rights for a sports stadium.

The trial also featured testimony from Peter Easton, an accounting professor at the University of Notre Dame. Easton provided evidence suggesting that FTX had spent user funds. He presented extensive research, including thousands of pages of bank statements and internal documents.

On a different note, the world of web3 continues to evolve. The New York Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against Gemini, Genesis, and DCG, alleging fraud of over $1 billion against crypto investors. Alliance DAO has announced its latest cohort of startups for its crypto winter accelerator program. Reddit has decided to discontinue its blockchain-based Community Points. Asia is emerging as a promising haven amidst the crypto winter. Trezor has launched two new devices to assist crypto newcomers. The FTC has sued the bankrupt crypto company Voyager’s CEO over false FDIC insurance claims.

In the latest podcast episode of “Chain Reaction,” Jacquelyn interviews Katherine Dowling, the general counsel and chief compliance officer at Bitwise Asset Management. They discuss the status of Bitwise’s bitcoin spot ETF application and the impact of recent developments on similar applications other firms.

In funding news, DeFi protocol Elixir raised $7.5 million, decentralized application Fileverse secured $1.5 million, Animoca Brands subsidiary Darewise Entertainment raised $3.5 million in token presale, Solana-focused Squads Labs raised $5.7 million, and MyShell raised $5.6 million for AI-focused apps and creator ecosystems on the blockchain.

The trial of Sam Bankman-Fried and the developments in the world of web3 continue to captivate both the crypto community and regulators alike.

Sources:

– TechCrunch