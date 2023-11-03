Expanding Resources for Veteran Small Business Owners

Long Beach City College is stepping up to support veteran small business owners and entrepreneurs with the newly expanded Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC). As a designated VBOC, the college will provide resources, funding programs, and training to active service members, veterans, and their families as they navigate the world of business ownership.

The expansion of the VBOC program comes at a crucial time, as the Biden administration recognizes the need to address the economic and social neglect experienced veterans and their communities. SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman emphasized the importance of supporting veteran-owned businesses, which contribute billions of dollars to the economy and create employment opportunities. The goal is to ensure that veteran entrepreneurs are not left behind.

With the expanded VBOC designation, Long Beach City College aims to assist veterans in launching their own micro and small businesses, providing guidance in securing loans and expanding enterprises in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Santa Barbara, and San Diego counties. The college has demonstrated its commitment to supporting veteran-owned small businesses, evident in its previous designation as a VBOC and its receipt of a $375,000 SBA grant.

The launch event, held aboard the historic USS Iowa Battleship, provided an appropriate backdrop for celebrating the expanded VBOC. The ceremony was attended local government officials, business owners with military experience, and SBA representatives who offered valuable information about the services available at the VBOC.

By offering one-on-one counseling, training programs, and assistance in accessing federal contracting opportunities, the expanded VBOC aims to empower veterans in transitioning from active service to civilian life. Long Beach City College recognizes the potential of veteran entrepreneurs and the positive impact they can have on their communities. Through education, professional support, and access to resources, veterans can thrive in their business endeavors.

With the commitment of institutions like Long Beach City College and the continued expansion of VBOCs nationwide, veteran small business owners will have the necessary tools and support to succeed.

FAQs

What is a VBOC?

A VBOC, or Veterans Business Outreach Center, is a designated resource and educational hub that provides support, resources, and training to active service members, veterans, and their families as they enter the world of business ownership.

What services does the expanded VBOC offer?

The expanded VBOC at Long Beach City College offers one-on-one counseling, training programs, funding opportunities, and assistance in accessing federal contracting opportunities for veterans and their families.

Why is supporting veteran-owned businesses important?

Veteran-owned businesses make significant contributions to the economy and employment opportunities. It is crucial to support and empower veteran entrepreneurs to ensure they succeed and thrive in their business endeavors.

How can veterans benefit from the expanded VBOC?

The expanded VBOC at Long Beach City College provides veterans with resources, guidance, and support to launch their own micro and small businesses. It also assists in securing loans and expanding enterprises in various counties in California.