TikTok Awards Philippines 2023: Celebrating Top Creators

Pharmacist and content creator Arshie Larga took home the coveted title of TikTok Creator of the Year at the 2023 TikTok Awards Philippines. The event, held at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, honored the most popular TikTok creators in various categories, with winners determined a combination of public votes and a panel of judges.

Among the notable winners were Ivana Alawi, who was awarded Shop Creator of the Year for her transition from vlogger to actress; Viy Cortez, recognized as Brand Owner of the Year; and Krizel Yuson, proclaimed Livestreamer of the Year. Carlyn Cabel, one of the earliest TikTok users, was named Popular Creator of the Year, giving credit to her husband for his unwavering support.

Christy Tabanyag, known as Miss Deliciousness, clinched the Rising Star of the Year title after an initial setback in the voting process. Francine Diaz was crowned Celebrity Creator of the Year, while SB19’s hit track “Gento” won Filipino Song of the Year.

Arshie expressed his gratitude to God, his family, and his supporters during his acceptance speech. Reflecting on his three-year journey as a TikTok creator, he highlighted the relevance of his content and the ongoing appreciation from his viewers. Arshie also acknowledged the inspirational individuals whose stories he shares on TikTok and the donors who contribute to his efforts in providing free medicines to those in need.

The event also recognized winners in categories determined solely a panel of judges. These included Abigail Marquez as Foodie Creator of the Year, Teree Daisuke as Beauty Creator of the Year, and Chinkee Tan as Educator Creator of the Year. Jeanette Ong, Archer Perez, Bianca Bustamante, Jezreel Ely, ABS-CBN, News5, Niana Guerrero, Spencer Serafica, and Andie Rubino were also awarded in their respective categories.

The TikTok Awards Philippines 2023 celebrated the diverse talent and creativity of Filipino content creators. It emphasized the importance of using online platforms responsibly and positively, not just for entertainment but also to inspire others.

