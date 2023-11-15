Truth Social Platform Faces Significant Financial Challenges

Donald Trump’s social media platform, created as a direct challenge to Big Tech, continues to struggle financially. Since its launch in February 2022, the Truth Social platform has accumulated losses of $73 million, according to a recently filed disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The financial picture painted the filing is concerning. Despite generating $1.4 million in net sales, the platform suffered a staggering loss of $50 million in the previous year. Additionally, in the first half of this year, Truth Social earned $2.3 million in sales but still experienced a loss of $23 million. The filing was submitted Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company partnering with Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG).

The dire financial state of TMTG, the parent company behind the social media platform, is emphasized in the filing. It states that TMTG’s financial condition raises significant doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern.

Trump originally launched the platform in response to his expulsion from Twitter for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection. However, his account was reinstated in November 2022 after Elon Musk acquired Twitter. Despite the reinstatement, Trump has been largely inactive, with only one post to share his mugshot.

Devin Nunes, the CEO of TMTG and a former member of Congress, has been actively pursuing defamation lawsuits against various media outlets and social media platforms. Nunes’s involvement in the company suggests that Trump’s success may depend heavily on his continued commitment to Truth Social.

The filing also highlights the importance of Trump’s popularity in shaping the future of the platform. Any adverse reactions or decline in Trump’s popularity could have a detrimental impact on TMTG’s revenues and its ability to maintain a consumer base.

