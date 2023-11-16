Important Update: Changes to WhatsApp Backups on Google Drive

The End of Unlimited WhatsApp Backups

In a recent joint announcement, Google and WhatsApp revealed a significant change to the way Android users can store their WhatsApp data on Google Drive. Starting in December 2023, unlimited WhatsApp backups will no longer be available, and the data backed up will now count against the total storage capacity of your Google account.

What This Means for Users

The rollout of this change will begin with WhatsApp beta users and gradually extend to all users the first half of 2024. For those relying on the stable version of WhatsApp, the impact will start in the first half of 2024. From that point on, it’s essential for users to be mindful of the volume of information they upload to Google Drive. WhatsApp will notify all users before the measure takes effect, with a warning appearing in the backup settings 30 days prior to the implementation of this change.

Manage Your Data Wisely

If you are a standard Drive user, with a storage allocation of 15 GB across all Google services, it’s crucial to make the most of your available space. Google recommends removing unnecessary files or deleting WhatsApp media to trim backup sizes when your free space runs low. Alternatively, you can consider opting for a Google One plan to expand your cloud storage. Google offers plans that include 100 GB for $1.99 per month or a premium 2 TB plan for $9.99 per month. However, it’s important to note that these changes only apply to personal Google accounts. Those with Google Workspace or school accounts will remain unaffected.

Ensure a Seamless Transition

As the implementation date approaches, it’s essential for users to be vigilant and manage their data wisely. Exploring available options, such as upgrading to a Google One plan or optimizing backup sizes, can help ensure a smooth transition to the new backup system. Remember, WhatsApp will continue to provide notifications and updates to help users adapt to the changes.

FAQ:

Why are unlimited backups ending?

The termination of unlimited backups is a joint decision between Google and WhatsApp to align with storage capacity limitations and resource allocation.

Does this change affect iOS users?

No, this change only affects Android users who have been using Google Drive to store their WhatsApp backups.

What happens if I reach my storage capacity limit on Google Drive?

If you reach your storage capacity limit on Google Drive, you will need to either delete unnecessary files or consider upgrading to a Google One plan to expand your cloud storage.

Will Google Workspace or school accounts be affected?

No, Google Workspace and school accounts are exempt from these changes. This change only applies to personal Google accounts.