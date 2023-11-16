WhatsApp Backups on Google Drive: Changes Ahead

WhatsApp users on Android have been accustomed to the convenience of storing their data on Google Drive without any additional cost since 2018. However, a recent joint announcement Google and WhatsApp indicates that this arrangement is about to change. The core fact remains the same: unlimited WhatsApp backups on Google Drive will soon come to an end.

Rather than using quotes from the original article, it is important to highlight the impending changes. Starting from December 2023, the data backed up on Google Drive will count against the overall storage capacity of users’ Google accounts. This means that Android users will need to manage their data wisely to avoid exceeding their storage limits.

The transition will be rolled out gradually. WhatsApp beta users will be the first to experience this change, followed all other users in the first half of 2024. WhatsApp will inform all users ahead of time with a warning in the backup settings, 30 days before the implementation of the new system.

For those using the stable version of WhatsApp, this change will begin affecting them in the first half of 2024. Going forward, users will need to be cautious of the amount of information they upload to Google Drive to avoid storage issues.

To mitigate any potential problems, Google advises users to regularly remove unnecessary files or delete WhatsApp media to reduce backup sizes. Another option is to subscribe to a Google One plan for additional cloud storage. Plans start at $1.99 per month for 100 GB and go up to $9.99 per month for 2 TB.

It is important to note that these changes only apply to personal Google accounts. Users with Google Workspace or school accounts will not be affected.

In conclusion, as the implementation date draws near, it is crucial for WhatsApp users to stay vigilant, manage their data efficiently, and explore the available options to ensure a smooth transition to the new backup system.

FAQ

1. When will the end of unlimited WhatsApp backups on Google Drive take effect?

The rollout will begin in December 2023 for WhatsApp beta users and extend gradually to all users the first half of 2024.

2. Will I be notified before the changes take place?

Yes, WhatsApp will notify all users with a warning in the backup settings 30 days before the implementation of the new system.

3. How can I manage my storage and avoid exceeding the limit?

You can remove unnecessary files or delete WhatsApp media to reduce backup sizes. Alternatively, you can consider subscribing to a Google One plan for additional cloud storage.

4. Do these changes apply to Google Workspace or school accounts?

No, these changes only affect personal Google accounts. Google Workspace or school accounts will remain unaffected.