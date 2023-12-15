Title: Netflix Ends Support for Sony TVs and Blu-Ray Players in 2024

Summary:

In a disappointing move for Sony TV and Blu-Ray owners, Netflix has announced that it will be discontinuing support for its app on various Sony models, including the EX, HX, and W series TVs, starting from February 2024. The decision is attributed to “technical limitations” Sony Support. While it remains uncertain if other manufacturers will also be affected, it is worth considering alternative streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, or Roku streamers for an uninterrupted viewing experience.

Using Third-Party Streamers for Consistency

Netflix’s decision to cease support for certain Sony TVs and Blu-Ray players highlights the importance of not solely relying on built-in apps for streaming. As technology progresses, older models may experience a decline in performance, leading to frustrations among users. In the past, I learned this lesson the hard way when the streaming apps on my previous TV went from being quick and stable to sluggish and prone to crashing. Although the apps were still officially supported, they became increasingly unreliable over time.

This experience prompted me to opt for an Apple TV box as a third-party streamer, and I haven’t looked back since. With Apple’s commitment to compatibility, I can confidently rely on my Apple TV box, which is expected to remain current until 2030 despite being from 2015. Additionally, using a third-party streamer offers consistency across different TV brands. Whether my next TV is a Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, Philips, or Panasonic, the interface and user experience remain consistent, eliminating the hassle of adapting to different systems.

Considering Alternative Streaming Devices

While the news of Netflix discontinuing support for certain Sony devices may come as a blow to some users, it is essential to explore other streaming options to ensure a seamless viewing experience. Popular streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV 4K Stick, Apple TV 4K box, or Roku’s range of media streamers, including the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, provide a wide array of streaming options and a user-friendly interface. By utilizing these streaming devices, users can keep their TV viewing up to date and avoid potential frustrations caused outdated apps.

In conclusion, while Netflix’s decision to end its support for Sony TVs and Blu-Ray players is disappointing, users can avoid any potential disruptions investing in alternative streaming devices. By utilizing third-party streamers, such as Apple TV, viewers can enjoy a consistent and reliable streaming experience across different TV brands.