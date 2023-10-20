Stream the New “Saw” Movie Just in Time for Halloween

If you’re a fan of the “Saw” film franchise and looking for some Halloween thrills, you’re in luck. The latest installment in the series, “Saw X,” is now available to stream online. Although it was recently released in theaters, the movie can now be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home.

You can watch “Saw X” in 4K Ultra HD on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is available to rent for $19.99, or you can purchase a digital download for $24.99 to add it to your collection of “Saw” movies. If you’re a die-hard fan, Amazon also offers a digital “Saw” boxed set, including the last nine movies in the series, for $39.99.

In addition to Amazon Prime Video, you can find most of the “Saw” movies available for streaming on platforms such as Hulu, Peacock, Prime Video, and Starz. It’s likely that “Saw X” will eventually find a free streaming home on one of these platforms as well.

Directed Kevin Greutert, “Saw X” follows the story of John Kramer, played Tobin Bell, as he searches for a cure for his cancer. Frustrated the greed and deceit he encounters, Kramer adopts his alter ego, the “Jigsaw Killer,” to teach dishonest individuals a deadly lesson through terrifying traps and gruesome decisions. The film also features a talented cast including Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, and Steven Brand.

Despite coming in second during its opening weekend, “Saw X” was a box office success and earned over $73 million worldwide. The horror movie received positive reviews from both critics and general audiences. Critic Owen Gleiberman of Variety praised the film for delivering a balance of compelling storytelling and horrifying torture scenes.

If you’re ready for some Halloween scares, head over to Prime Video and stream “Saw X” in 4K Ultra HD for $19.99 or purchase it for $24.99. Get ready for a thrilling and chilling movie night!

