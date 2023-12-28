Government and Private Companies Prepare for Post-Quantum Cryptography

In an age where digital communication plays a vital role in both government agencies and private companies, the need for secure encryption has never been more crucial. For decades, the RSA algorithm has been the go-to method for encrypting sensitive data and allowing secure communication between parties. However, with the emergence of rapidly advancing quantum computers, the RSA algorithm is no longer sufficient.

To combat this issue, government agencies and private companies are urged to transition from RSA to Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC). PQC is a new set of algorithms designed to resist the potential threat posed quantum computers. These new algorithms offer enhanced security and encryption that can withstand the computational power of quantum computers.

The urgency to make this transition arises from the fact that there is sensitive data that needs to be secured for the long term, such as military specifications and design information. Malicious actors with the resources can “harvest” this data now and attempt to decrypt it once quantum computers capable of breaking RSA become available.

One might wonder what can be done to protect against such attacks if the data has already been harvested. Unfortunately, according to Bill Newhouse, a senior cybersecurity engineer at the National Institute of Standards & Technology, there is not much that can be done once the data is compromised.

The power of quantum computing lies in its ability to process vast amounts of data and perform complex computations. Unlike classical computers that use binary (1s and 0s) for computation, quantum computers use qubits, which can embody every possible value between 0 and 1 simultaneously. This means that quantum computers have the potential to break encryption methods that rely on binary logic, such as RSA.

The National Institute of Standards & Technology has closed the public comment period for three PQC algorithms that they plan to finalize for widespread use. However, the implementation of these algorithms is a complex process, involving the modification of existing software code and achieving validation from various standards.

While the transition to PQC is crucial, organizations must wait until the algorithms are finalized and the necessary validations are in place. Taking such steps prematurely could lead to non-compliance with regulations and possible security vulnerabilities.

Preparing for this migration requires organizations to conduct an inventory of the software they use to identify instances of RSA and other soon-to-be-obsolete encryption protocols. This process is time-consuming, as RSA can be present in unexpected areas.

The transition to PQC is not an easy task, especially for government organizations that often rely on a mix of legacy technologies. With the rapidly advancing capabilities of quantum computers, it is of utmost importance to act swiftly and make the necessary changes to ensure the security of sensitive data for years to come.