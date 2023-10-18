How to Save Money on Streaming Services

Streaming services like Disney+ and Hulu have recently increased their prices, signaling the end of the era of cheap streaming. Disney+ premium now costs $13.99 a month, while Hulu without ads has increased to $17.99 a month. However, there are ways to save money on your streaming subscriptions.

One tip is to subscribe to fewer streaming services. Take stock of the services you currently use and eliminate the ones you don’t watch regularly. This way, you’re only paying for what you actually use.

Another option is to subscribe to ad-supported plans. These plans are cheaper than their ad-free counterparts. For example, Hulu with commercials costs $8 a month, a significant discount compared to the $18 monthly fee for the ad-free version.

To maximize your savings, you can also employ a binge and purge strategy. Watch one or two services at a time, binge-watching your favorite shows, and then switch to a new service or two. This way, you’re not paying for multiple subscriptions simultaneously.

Additionally, keep an eye out for streaming deals. Some mobile carriers offer discounts or free streaming subscriptions as part of their plans. Also, be on the lookout for limited-time offers and discounts, especially around events like Black Friday. Websites like Rakuten may have cash-back offers for streaming services, so take advantage of these opportunities.

If you’re open to watching commercials, there are free streaming options available as well. Platforms like Reevee, Pluto TV, and Tubi offer free streaming with advertisements. You can also try out streaming services with free trials to see if they’re worth the cost.

By following these tips, you can save money on streaming services and continue to enjoy your favorite shows and movies without breaking the bank.

Definitions:

– Ad-supported plans: Streaming subscriptions that include advertisements in their content in exchange for a lower price.

– Binge and purge: A strategy where you watch shows on one streaming service or platform before moving on to another.

– Cash-back offers: Deals where you receive a percentage of your purchase amount back as cash.

– Free trials: Offers from streaming services that allow you to try out their content for a limited period of time without paying.

